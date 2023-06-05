[Watch] Manchester City gifts customized jerseys to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after winning FA Cup final

Manchester City gifted customized jerseys to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as a token of thanks for attending the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple could be seen receiving the jerseys with a message of gratitude. The post comes days after Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the FA Cup trophy.

Sharing the post, Man City wrote:

“Great to welcome @virat.kohli and @ansuhaksharma to the FA Cup final! @pumaindia.”

In a video shared earlier, the couple was seen celebrating Manchester City’s win in the summit clash.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra King Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating Manchester City FA Cup win.

Shubman Gill accompanied the duo to Wembley Stadium.

For the uninitiated, Kohli is a huge football fan and his favorite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary cricketer co-owned ISL club FC Goa in 2014. He often plays football before a cricket match.

Virat Kohli explains why he loves playing Australia ahead of the WTC 2023 final

Virat Kohli recently explained why he loves playing Australia ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London, beginning June 7. The 34-year-old said that the Aussies are a very competitive side and come hard, which takes his game to the next level.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli said:

"Australian team is a very competitive side that if you give them even a small window, they will come very hard at you and capitalize. Their skill set is high. That is the reason my motivation increases even more. I had to take my game to the next level against them. I have to rise and elevate my game against Australia to beat them."

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli has amassed 1979 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 48.26 against Australia, including eight centuries. His best score of 186 against the Aussies came during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli vs Australia in Int'l cricket:



•In Tests - 1979 runs, 48.27 ave.

•In ODIs - 2172 runs, 52.98 ave.

•In T20Is - 794 runs, 52.93 ave.

•Overall - 4945 runs, 50.98 ave.



King Kohli just 21 runs away from 2K Test runs, 55 runs away from 5K Int'l runs vs Australia!

Virat Kohli is coming off the back of two consecutive centuries for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter will be looking to step up in the all-important WTC final as India aim to lift their first ICC trophy after almost 10 years.

