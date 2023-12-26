[Watch] Marco Jansen dismisses old nemesis Jasprit Bumrah to rekindle fire of 2022 battle

Rekindling memories of their fierce battle during India's 2021 tour of South Africa, Marco Jansen dismissed Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion.

The Indian fast bowler, fighting to stay at the crease with India at 190/7, played and missed most of his first 18 deliveries. On the 19th ball, Jansen angled it full on the off-stump, and Bumrah went for the big hoick down the ground. He only got a thick inside edge on it as the ball ricocheted back to the stumps.

Watch the video here:

In the second Test of the 2021-22 series, Bumrah and Jansen came face-to-face in the middle of the pitch. Jansen peppered Bumrah with some bouncers, with the Indian failing to connect with most. Frustrated, the South African sledged him, only to see Bumrah beckon him for a chat. Eventually, the umpires had to separate the two.

Bumrah took 'revenge' on Jansen in the third Test by clean-bowling the South African in the second innings and following it up with a big stare. However, neither incident resulted in a win for India.

Tempers stayed high throughout and after winning the first Test as Virat Kohli and company lost back-to-back Tests and conceded the series 2-1.

Jasprit Bumrah last man to fall on Day 1 of 1st Test

After Bumrah's dismissal, KL Rahul, the last recognized batter took on the attack to the South Africans. Although Jansen wasn't on the receiving end of the assault a lot, the left-arm seamer did sledge Rahul a bit earlier in the innings and the wicketkeeper-batter just replied with a smile.

As Rahul raced to his 70, he took India past the 200-run mark, supported by Mohammed Siraj on the other end. However, just when things were looking up for the visitors, rain interrupted and the umpires called early stumps.

India went to the dressing room with the scoreline reading 208/8. Rohit Sharma's team won't be too unhappy with the score but would want Rahul to continue the assault.

