[Watch] Marco Jansen's colossal six caps Reece Topley's 26-run over in ENG vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen was on fire as much as his fellow compatriot Heinrich Klaasen, as he smashed a colossal six off Reece Topley in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Wankhede in Mumbai. The 49th over bowled by the left-arm seamer went for 26 runs, including three sixes and a four.

The towering six hit by the 23-year-old Jansen came in the third ball of Topley's over as the batter made room against a slot ball. The right-hander made a free swing of the bat to send it sailing back over the bowler's head.

Here's the video of the moster hit:

It was Klaasen who started the onslaught with a four before a leg-bye brought the youngster into strike. The towering left-arm seamer smashed back-to-back sixes and ended the over with yet another to cap off a mixed day for Topley.

Whirlwind partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen set England 400 to win

Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen (Credits: Twitter)

After England sent the Proteas into bat, they picked an early wicket as Quinton de Kock edged one to Jos Buttler in the second ball of the innings.

However, the Proteas didn't slow down after that and were on the offensive. Reeza Hendricks, who replaced Temba Bavuma, struck 81 and shared a 121-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen.

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram added 69 with Heinrich Klaasen before departing for 42. It seemed like the Proteas would end up with a below-par score, but Klaasen and Jansen had other plans. Klaasen reached the three-figure mark off 61 deliveries with a four and a six.

Jansen, meanwhile, scored his fifty off 35 deliveries with a maximum off Gus Atkinson. Atkinson, who bowled the last over, took two wickets to finish with respectable figures of 9-0-60-2. He also ended Jansen and Klaasen's 151-run partnership by getting the latter for 109.

South Africa were stunned by the Netherlands in their last game but are in the driver's seat to clinch a big win, having reduced England to 70-6 after 12 overs after setting them a 400-run target.