[Watch] Marizanne Kapp gets retired hurt after elbow injury in Australia Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI

South Africa Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was injured after getting hit by a sharp throw during the first ODI against Australia Women at Adelaide Oval on Saturday (February 3). Following the incident, she was ruled out for the rest of the match.

Kapp suffered the injury during the 27th over of South Africa innings. She played a length all off Kim Garth towards backward point for two runs to reach her half-century.

As soon as she completed the run, the fielder made a sharp throw while taking a shot at the stumps towards the striker’s end. Australian captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy failed to collect the ball and it hit the batter during her run.

Kapp fell to the ground in pain before the physio attended her and took her for scans. She didn’t bowl for South Africa, leaving her doubtful for the second ODI.

Proteas Women took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Marizanne Kapp is on her way for scans and has been ruled out for the remainder of the 1st ODI against Australia in Adelaide. Delmi Tucker will replace her on the field.”

Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets in 1st ODI

A clinical bowling display helped Australian Women beat South Africa Women by eight wickets in a one-sided match on Saturday.

Put in to bat first, South Africa Women were bundled out for 105 in 31.3 overs. Marizanne Kapp top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 58 balls, including eight boundaries. Nadine de Klerk (18 off 33) and Chloe Tryon (10 off 16) were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Alana King starred with the ball for Australia Women, returning with figures of 3/19, while Kim Garth bagged two wickets. Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Ashleigh Gardner settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Australia Women lost opener Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield early but Beth Mooney (52* off 34) and Ellyse Perry (16 off 33) steered the hosts past the finish line. Masabata Klass and Nadine de Klerk picked up one wicket apiece for the visitors.

The second ODI will be played in Sydney on Wednesday, February 7.

