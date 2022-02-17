[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne recreates spinning conditions in his backyard to prepare for upcoming subcontinent tours

Australian middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne recreated spinning conditions in his backyard to prepare for Australia's upcoming Pakistan tour. The world's number one Test batter is currently working hard to hone his batting skills to counter the spin threat in the subcontinent.

For the same, Labuschagne set up a mat and also created rough patches on it to simulate the playing conditions of typical subcontinent pitches in his backyard. He gave fans a glimpse of it all by sharing a video on his official Instagram handle.

Playing around with recreating spinning conditions in the backyard 🏏

"I can't wait to get over there, see the conditions and try and find ways to score runs" - Marnus Labuschagne on Pakistan tour

Marnus Labuschagne recently expressed his excitement for the tour of Pakistan as it will pose fresh challenges for him as a batter. The 27-year old was confident that he would find ways to tackle the spinning conditions and hopefully manage to score runs on the tour.

In a conversation with Sportstar, he spoke about the upcoming tour of Pakistan and said:

"I can't wait to get over there, see the conditions and try and find ways to score runs. I played most of them in the UAE and also in Australia, so I've got a bit of an idea of how they bowl. Playing away from home is something we haven't done since the 2019 Ashes in England. I don't have much subcontinent experience."

Speaking about his inexperience while playing outside Australia, he added:

Australia's tour of Pakistan will comprise three Test matches, three ODIs, and one T20 match. It will commence on March 4 with the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

