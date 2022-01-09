[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne's enthusiastic appeal even as ball goes well wide of Jos Buttler's bat

The current World No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has become famous for his quirky chirpiness. Whether he is fielding close to the opposition batters or while he is at the crease himself, Labuschagne is a busy bee on the field.

During the final session of the fourth Ashes Test, Labuschagne was seen appealing with great enthusiasm for a potential caught behind chance. It came off the bowling of Australian captain Pat Cummins, with Jos Buttler at the batting end.

Cummins' delivery comfortably went past Buttler's bat, but Labuschagne at gully went up in appeal. However, upon turning to the slip cordon, Labuschagne saw that he was the only one to appeal.

The distance between bat and ball was so big that the commentator was heard saying one could "drive a bus between the gap".

Let's give Labuschagne an E for Effort on that appeal

Buttler put on a strong resistance along with Jonny Bairstow, but Cummins ultimately had his man.

With England looking to save the Test, Cummins trapped Buttler LBW with a lovely inswinger. He followed it up with another inswinger -- this time a yorker -- to peg Mark Wood in front of the stumps one delivery later.

The double-wicket over broke England open, leaving them seven wickets down.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Two lethal inswingers brings two wickets and Australia are up and about!



#Ashes | @Toyota_Aus Who else but Pat Cummins?Two lethal inswingers brings two wickets and Australia are up and about! #OhWhatAFeeling Who else but Pat Cummins? 🙌Two lethal inswingers brings two wickets and Australia are up and about! #OhWhatAFeeling#Ashes | @Toyota_Aus https://t.co/2oee4kVhwW

Scott Boland later ended Jonny Bairstow's resilient knock. Boland trapped his man in front of the wicket, bringing an end to his 105-ball stay at the crease to help Australia inch closer to a 4-0 series lead.

Marnus Labuschagne in tough battle with Mark Wood

The Ashes started brilliantly for Marnus Labuschagne as he hit a half-century in the first Test and followed it up with a century in Adelaide.

His performances saw him rise to the top of the men's batting charts. However, since then, England pacer Mark Wood seems to have him pegged down, dismissing him in three consecutive innings.

Wood had him caught in the slips cordon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the third Test. Wood then got him to nick behind to the wicketkeeper in both innings in Sydney.

Labuschagne even made a technical adjustment in the second innings at the SCG. But Wood still drew the outside edge from him as he looked to cut a delivery too close to his body.

Labuschagne may get a chance to make amends in the final Test, but it will pose an interesting battle in Hobart.

