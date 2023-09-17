[Watch] Martin Guptill dismissed run out by fielding brilliance from Junior Sinclair in CPL 2023

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) batter Martin Guptill was dismissed run out thanks to an incredible piece of athleticism by Junior Sinclair against the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) on Saturday.

Earlier in the tournament, Sinclair changed the complexion of the game against the Barbados Royals by running out skipper Rovman Powell through his acrobatic fielding. The off-spinner once again showcased his fielding brilliance by running in from mid-wicket, picking up the ball, and diving all in one motion to knock out the one stump he had to aim at.

His magnificent efforts caught even one of the best movers, Guptill, short of his ground.

Here is the video of the gymnastic acrobatics by Junior Sinclair to effect the runout:

Sinclair has also been in reasonable bowling form in the four games, with three wickets at an average of 13.66.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi batter finished his league stage run with 262 runs in 10 games at an impressive 32.75 average, with a century and half-century.

Martin Guptill was injured during the game, leading to his participation in the CPL Playoffs being in doubt.

"I am not too sure about Guptill" - Kieron Pollard

TKR skipper Kieron Pollard expressed his concerns over Martin Guptill's injury during his first run in their batting innings.

The two teams, TKR and GAW, have already qualified for the playoffs and locked up the top two positions ahead of this contest, leading them to rest several regular members. Despite posting a healthy 176/8 in their 20 overs, TKR failed to defend the score as GAW chased it down in a mere 18.2 overs.

At the post-match presentation, Kieron Pollard said:

"I think we got what we wanted from this. Keacy played well. Was about giving opportunities. We got what we wanted from a batting perspective. In hindsight, we got only 12 runs from the last two overs. Keacy coming in and exploding at the end was remarkable. I am not too sure about Guptill."

The 36-year-old looked ahead to the Qualifier One against the same opponent on Wednesday, September 20.

"We will look forward to have a good encounter on Tuesday. We were decent. Hinds executed decently well. Hosein executed well as well. Was a very good game of cricket for us barring the fielding. May the best team win on Wednesday," Pollard added.

While TKR are gunning for their fifth CPL title, GAW are yet to lift the trophy despite being arguably the most consistent side in league history.

GAW have already sealed the top spot in the points table with seven wins in nine games and will play their final encounter against the Barbados Royals today.

Meanwhile, TKR finished their round-robin matches in second place, with six wins and three losses.