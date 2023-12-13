[Watch] Matthew Breetzke falls prey to suicidal run out in India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

South Africa opener Matthew Breetzke fell prey to a suicidal run out during the second T20I between India and South Africa at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12. Breetzke, who was playing his second international game, looked dangerous but threw away his wicket for 16 runs off seven balls.

The dismissal took place during the third over of Proteas' run chase. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fuller-length ball that Reeza Hendricks tucked towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single.

Breetzke, however, charged down the pitch for a non-existent run even though Reeza said no and signaled him not to run. Tilak Varma came up with a flat but accurate throw to Jadeja, who threw toward wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma in no time to catch Breetzke nowhere in the frame. The youngster failed to keep his composure during only the second T20I of his career.

With the dismissal, the visitors produced their first breakthrough to reduce the Proteas to 41-1 after 2.5 overs.

India set a 152-run target for South Africa in rain-affected 2nd T20I

Asked to bat, India posted 180/7 in 19.3 overs. Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat. Rinku smashed an unbeaten 68 off 39 at a strike rate of 174.36, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Yadav slammed 56 off 36, comprising three maximums and five boundaries. The duo added a 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Tilak Varma and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with valuable scores of 29 (20) and 19 (14), respectively.

Gerald Coetzee starred with the ball for the Proteas, finishing with excellent figures of 3/32, while Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, and captain Aiden Markram settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, South Africa were 116/4 after 10 overs, with David Miller and Tristan Stubbs at the crease.

The third T20I between the two teams will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on December 14.

