[Watch] Matthew Wade struck on the helmet by a nasty short ball from Jasprit Bumrah

Makeshift Australian opener Matthew Wade battled hard for his side even as the hosts found themselves on the backfoot on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG.

In the 35th over of Australia’s second innings, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck Matthew Wade on the helmet with a well-directed short ball that the left-hander failed to evade.

Batting on 34, Matthew Wade was unsure of how to deal with the bouncer. He took his eyes off the ball and ducked, only to be hit flush on the helmet.

The 33-year-old immediately took his helmet off and asked for a new one. Luckily for Australia, Matthew Wade passed the concussion test and was allowed to carry on.

Cricket Australia tweeted a video of the incident, confirming that the batsman had cleared the concussion test. Watch the video below:

Thankfully Matthew Wade has passed the concussion test, has a new helmet and is right to continue after this nasty blow #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lN0StnlSdt — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

At the time of filing this report, Australia are in trouble at 119/6 in the 47th over. They trail India by 12 runs. Matthew Wade was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja for 40 off 137 balls.

Out-of-form Aussie opener Joe Burns again fell cheaply, caught behind by Rishabh Pant for 4. Ravichandran Ashwin then outfoxed Marnus Labuschagne for 28 while Steve Smith continued his poor run. He was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 8.

Mohammed Siraj then sent back Travis Head for 17 as the Aussies lost half their side for under 100.

Earlier, India, resuming at 277 for 5, folded up for 326. Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 112 while Ravindra Jadeja fell after completing his half-century, caught off a short ball by Mitchell Starc for 57.

Advertisement

Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

A tough Boxing Day Test for Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade, who has taken on the massive responsibility of opening in David Warner's absence, has had a tough time out in the middle. But, on expected lines, he has been putting up a fight.

He looked fluent during his 30 in the first innings before playing a rash shot to be dismissed by Ashwin. In the field on Day 1, he walked off after hurting his foot as he lost his balance while trying to save a boundary.

With Smith and Labuschagne back in the hut in the second innings, Australia would have hoped for Matthew Wade to come up with a big knock. However, he fell to the guile of Jadeja.