Watch: Mayank Agarwal hits a 102-meter six off Nathan Lyon

Mayank Agarwal looked the most comfortable among the Indian batsmen on the day 3 Gabba wicket before gifting away his wicket.

The batsman saw off the Aussie pacers with conviction and was deft in his footwork against the spinner Nathan Lyon. At the stroke of lunch, Agarwal has made 38 runs off just 73 balls including three fours and a humongous six.

The maximum came against Lyon in the 58th over. Mayank Agarwal shimmied down the track on a flighted delivery and whacked it over mid-on for 102-meter six.

One could have guessed it will go all the way with just the sound off the bat.

Agarwal's follow-through after completing the shot is a sight to behold. Here's the video:

Lyon has maintained his quintessential 4th stump line and length in Brisbane. However, the willy spinner has also tried enticing the Indian batsmen with loopy deliveries.

One such ball had cost India the wicket of a set Rohit Sharma as the batter miscued it too long on.

Can Mayank Agarwal rediscover himself in the middle-order?

Mayank Agarwal had notched similar shots against Lyon in 2018 as well. However, in this edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he rarely got to face the off-spinner as the new ball accounted for his early dismissals in the first two Tests.

He made way for Rohit Sharma for the Sydney Test and the Mumbai Indians captain has since cemented his place as an opener with consecutive good starts.

Agarwal got his comeback chance in Brisbane as a replacement for injured Hanuma Vihari.

Agarwal is predominantly an opener but has some experience in the middle-order in the domestic circuit and the IPL. The 29-year-old's prowess against slow bowling and invaluable experience against the new ball make him a potential candidate for the number five position.

If he can rediscover himself and add more consistency in his game, Mayank Agarwal can be a gem for India in the middle order.

Agarwal was, however, dismissed immediately after lunch trying to flash hard at a Josh Hazlewood delivery.