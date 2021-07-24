[Watch] Mayank Agarwal's baby's day out with Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma's daughters

Mayank Agarwal was recently spotted having some fun time with Ravichandran Ashwin's daughters. Mayank was seen giving the little girls a ride on a swing.

Ravichandran Ashwin took to Instagram to upload a story with his fans and wrote a note:

"Titanic with Mayank Agarwal."

You can view the story here.

Agarwal was also spotted giving Rohit Sharma's daughter a ride on his shoulders. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, uploaded some pictures to her Instagram story, which you can see here.

Ravichandran Ashwin didn't play a part in India's recent practice game against County Select XI. The Indian off-spinner was, however, last seen in action for Surrey in a county game where he picked up six wickets in the second innings against Somerset.

Mayank Agarwal front runner to open for India in 1st Test against England

Shubman Gill returned to India after his injury setback.

Shubman Gill has returned home following his injury setback and is unlikely to play any part in the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Mayank Agarwal will be the frontrunner to partner Rohit Sharma when India take on England in the first Test, which is scheduled to start on August 4 in Nottingham.

Agarwal batted in both the innings of the recent three-day practice game against County Select XI and returned with scores of 28 and 47 over the two innings.

The Karnataka batsman last represented India in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The opener had a poor outing with the bat, amassing just 78 runs at an average of 13 over three Tests.

Since the series Down Under, Shubman Gill has emerged as India's first-choice opener in Tests. Even in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Mayank Agarwal was overlooked.

In his 14-match Test career, Agarwal averages a healthy 45.74. However, his performances in overseas conditions have been a bit of a concern as he averages 26.7 away from home while averaging a whopping 99.50 in home conditions.

The batsman has a glorious opportunity to earn his place at the top of the order if he delivers in the five-match Test series against England.

Undoubtedly, one of the best series I've been a part of. Everyone stood up to the challenge when it mattered the most; a sign of a champion team.

LOVE THIS TEAM! 🙌🏻#TeamIndia #DownUnder #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FHQ8xayyUA — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 19, 2021

