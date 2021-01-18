Watch: Mayank Agarwal uses innovative technique to shine the ball at the Gabba

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal was seen using an innovative way to shine the ball on Day 4 of The Gabba Test on Monday.

While handing over his cap to pace bowler Shardul Thakur at the end of the 46th over of Australia’s innings, Mayank Agarwal caught hold of the bowler’s right arm and rubbed the ball on it in his endevour to keep the shine on the ball alive.

Cricket.com.au tweeted a GIF of the incident with a funny caption - ‘Modern-day shining techniques’. Watch video below:

Since the resumption of cricket following the forced COVID-break, players have been banned from applying saliva to shine the ball as a safety measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Applying saliva on the ball has been the traditional method used by cricketers to keep the shine on the ball for longer to aid the bowlers in swinging the ball.

However, things have got challenging for the bowlers with the no-saliva rule in place.

Players could thus be seen coming up with innovative methods to maintain the shine on the ball, just like Mayank Agarwal did at The Gabba.

Twitter reacts to Mayank Agarwal’s shining technique, terms it better than ‘sandpaper’

As with everything interesting, Twitter came up with words of wisdom over Mayank Agarwal’s shining act at the Gabba too.

Advertisement

While one user asked him to try chewing gum, many took another opportunity to have a dig at Australia over the ball-tampering scandal, saying ‘it’s better than sandpaper’.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Yeah

Pretty much pic.twitter.com/rtfMz2ifU6 — David Krishna (@crazyyjohns) January 18, 2021

Hahaha you guys are forgetting how to shine the ball 😃😃 thats why our no. 7 & 8 batsman both were dealing you in better way yesterday💪😃😃💪......& we know very well how to shine with sweat👍🏏🏏👍 — Nitesh Nishu (@nitesh_nishu44) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

He’s not using the sunscreen to shine the ball is he ? — WhiteGandhi (@gandhi_white) January 18, 2021

Not everyone has privilege to use sandpaper laxman...! — آفتاب 🇮🇳 (@Devastated_Soul) January 18, 2021

Players can rub the ball with Happydent White chewingum. — Somenath Paul (@somenathpaul_) January 18, 2021

If it was done by Smith ,then people demand for life ban🤣🤣🤣 — king Kohli (@kingKoh83606197) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

Is that ball tampering🤭 using sunscreen to swing the ball?😳 — liam (@liam55023543) January 18, 2021

We Indians, I tell you.😂😂😂😂 — 'आत्मनिर्भर' Tony Shark 🇮🇳. (@JustLikemeeeeee) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia were 203 for 5 in their second innings on Day 4 of the Gabba Test at the time of writing. Steve Smith was dismissed for 55 by Mohammed Siraj.

Earlier, Siraj also sent back Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Matthew Wade (0) in one over to keep India in the game in the fourth and final Test.