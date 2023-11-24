[Watch] Men in Blue celebrate after a nail-biting finish in India vs Australia 1st T20I

India beat Australia by two wickets in a nail-biting finish in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. With the win, the hosts also took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 209, captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, scoring 80 runs off 42 balls, hitting four sixes and nine boundaries. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 58 off 39 deliveries, comprising five maximums and two fours. The duo shared a 112-run partnership to rescue the Men in Blue from 22/2.

Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches, scoring 22 off 14, including four boundaries. The left-handed batter slammed a six off the last delivery when the scores were level, but it turned out to be a no-ball, which was enough for the hosts to seal the game.

Earlier in the day, Australia posted 208/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Josh Inglis slammed a ton, scoring 110 off 50, including eight sixes and 11 boundaries. Steve Smith added 52 off 41, comprising eight boundaries.

Following the win, the players looked relieved to recover from a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final.

Watch the video below:

“Was great to see Rinku” – Suryakumar Yadav reserves special praise for Rinku Singh after India's win over Australia

Suryakumar Yadav was delighted to see his team chased down 200+ targets in his first game as skipper. The skipper lauded Rinku Singh for his finishing abilities following India’s victory.

He said at the post-match show:

“Was great to see Rinku, the situation was tailor-made for him. He was calm and collected, calmed me down a little bit. Incredible achievement from the bowlers to restrict them to this total after the 16th over.”

He added:

“Very happy with the way the boys played. Was very happy with their energy, we were put under pressure, but the way everyone showed up was amazing. It’s a proud moment, very proud moment, every time you play, you think about representing India, but coming out here and captaining India is a big moment.”

Suryakumar Yadav and company will next face Australia in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26.