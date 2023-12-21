[Watch] "Mere paas bhi ek hi hai"- Babar Azam's reply to a female fan who asked him to give his hat

Pakistan batter Babar Azam recently interacted with his fans and gave them autographs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

The visiting team lost the opening Test of the three-match series in Perth on Sunday (December 17) by a huge margin of 360 runs. Azam didn't have a great outing with the bat, as he scored 21 (54) and 14 (37) in both innings.

He is training with his Pakistan teammates in Melbourne, preparing for the upcoming Test match against Australia. After one of the training sessions, Babar took some time out and gave autographs to his fans at the stadium after the practice.

One of his female fans requested him to give his hat during this interaction. Babar Azam humbly denied her request by saying that he only had one hat.

You can watch the exchange in the video below:

"We might get to see the best of Babar Azam now"- Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently put his weight behind under-fire Babar Azam after Pakistan's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign. Babar also relinquished Pakistan's captaincy across formats following the tournament in India. In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Gambhir opined that Babar's true potential with the bat will be unlocked now, saying:

“It’s an individual choice of players to leave or accept captaincy. Babar is still a top quality batter for me. We might get to see the best of Babar Azam now. In Pakistan, all the blame as well as the appreciation only goes to the captain. It happens to an extent in India as well, but not to the level that it happens in Pakistan.”

Gambhir heaped praise on Babar's batsmanship skills, adding:

“There were never question marks over Babar’s batting. The question marks were over his captaincy. Now that he has left it, you will see Babar reaching a different level as a batter. Even today, he is one of Pakistan’s top batters.

"When Azam ends his career, he will be Pakistan’s greatest batter. He is still young and can play for another 10 years as a batter. He himself might not know what he can achieve."

Babar will be back in action on Boxing Day as Australia and Pakistan will square off in the second Test of the three-match series in Melbourne.

