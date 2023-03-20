[Watch] Michael Bracewell gets huge turn on offer as gusty winds forces single end coverage in NZ vs SL 2nd Test

New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell got a huge turn on offer as strong winds forced single-end coverage in their second Test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, March 20.

The incident took place in the 121st over of Sri Lanka's second innings when Bracewell was bowling to Prabhat Jayasuriya.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Bracewell bowled a delivery on the off-stump, which drifted outside the tram line, leaving everyone stunned.

A commentator said on-air:

“Look at that drift. Oh! Get-go just landed on the boots. What remarkable!”

Rob Williams @robwilliams_tv Just when you think you’ve seen it all in cricket. High winds so single end coverage in Wellington. Here’s the supporting evidence… Just when you think you’ve seen it all in cricket. High winds so single end coverage in Wellington. Here’s the supporting evidence… https://t.co/AzQerm4h9b

As per weather.com, the wind speed was between 40 and 65 kmph in Wellington on Monday.

For the uninitiated, Wellington is the windiest city in the world. The city has an impressive annual mean wind speed of 11.8 knots (22kmph). One might face problems walking on the streets, especially in the month of October when the wind speeds are over 20 knots.

Michael Bracewell shines as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the second Test

Michael Bracewell shone for New Zealand as the hosts beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs in the second Test.

Batting first, New Zealand declared at 580/4 in 123 overs, as Kane Williamson (215) and Henry Nicholls (200*) hit double centuries. Kasun Rajitha scalped two wickets for Sri Lanka, while Dhananjaya de Silva and Prabath Jayasuriya took one apiece.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 164 in 66.5 overs as Bracewell and Matt Henry scalped three wickets each. Meanwhile, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell and Blair Tickner bagged one wicket apiece. SL Captain Chamika Karunaratne top-scored with 89 off 188 balls, including nine fours.

Following on, Sri Lanka were once again bowled out for 358 in 142 overs in their second innings. Southee and Tickner picked up three wickets each, while Michael Bracewell scalped two. Matt Henry and Doug Bracewell took one apiece.

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 98 off 105 balls, while Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal hit half-centuries each.

With the win, the Blackcaps also completed a 2-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka.

