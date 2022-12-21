Watch: Michael Neser claims first hat-trick of BBL 12

Brisbane Heat paceman Michael Neser picked up the first hat-trick of Big Bash League (BBL) 12 as he rattled Melbourne Renegades in the first few minutes of the game. The South African-born player nearly claimed his fourth wicket in as many deliveries.

Neser, one of the two frontline pace bowlers picked up by the Heat, dismissed Sam Harper on the first delivery of the innings when the Renegades batter picked out square leg off a boundary ball. Neser then got rid of Jake Fraser-McGurk to close out the over as the right-handed batter edged one behind the stumps to Jimmy Peirson.

His new-ball partner Mark Steketee kept the pressure on the Renegades by conceding only two runs off his first over. Neser returned for his second over to remove Nic Maddinson, who dragged a length ball to the stumps. Jonathan Wells, out to face the hat-trick ball, left a straight delivery, which seamed in and hit the stumps, leaving the Renegades tottering at 9-4 in 2.2 overs.

Here's the video of Neser's hat-trick:

Earlier, the Heat had won the toss and elected to bat first but could not put on a formidable batting performance.

Peirson top-scored with 45, while Matt Renshaw and Sam Billings made useful contributions to take their side to 137-8 in their allotted 20 overs. Tom Rogers snared four scalps, while West Indian left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took three.

The Renegades romped across the finish line in the last over with four wickets and as many deliveries to spare as Neser's hat-trick went in vain.

Michael Neser overlooked for home Test against South Africa

Michael Neser celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Scott Boland pipped Neser, who represents Queensland in domestic cricket, for the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane.

Neser ad replaced Pat Cummins at the last minute for the day-night clash against the West Indies in Adelaide and picked up three wickets. However, the management went ahead with Boland, who was magnificent during the 2021-22 Ashes.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#AUSvWI | @alintaenergy Quicks never like the keeper standing up to them - but it got Michael Neser two Test wickets! Quicks never like the keeper standing up to them - but it got Michael Neser two Test wickets! #AUSvWI | @alintaenergy https://t.co/Shnc09aa9V

On a bowling-friendly Gabba track, Australia came out on top by dismissing the Proteas for 152 and 99. While the home side also struggled with the bat, they got home to take a 1-0 series lead inside two days.

