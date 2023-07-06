Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has struck a terrific hundred on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds to wrest the initiative from England. The West Australian got to the milestone off only 102 balls in the 47th over with a single off Moeen Ali and celebrated in joy.

Marsh, replacing Cameron Green and playing his first Test of the series, came to the crease at the stroke of lunch after Steve Smith's departure. It is also the West Australian's first Test since September 2019 when he took a fifer in the final Ashes 2019 Test at the Kennington Oval. The 31-year-old survived a few close calls and teed off after the lunch break.

The right-hander got to his fifty off 59 deliveries and counterattacked to put England on the backfoot.

It's worth noting that all three of Marsh's Test hundreds have come against England, two of which came during the 2017-18 Ashes series. Furthermore, he got a lifeline as Root dropped a simple chance at slip in the second over after lunch.

Chris Woakes gets Mitchell Marsh moments before tea:

Chris Woakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Chris Woakes, who earlier dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, removed centurion Mitchell Marsh for a run-a-ball 118 as he got an inside edge to the bat, looping to Zak Crawley at third slip. It ended a rollicking 155-run stand with Travis Head.

England won the toss and elected to field first. Apart from replacing Green with Marsh, Australia also brought in Todd Murphy for the injured Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland for Josh Hazlewood to manage his workload. However, their top four made underwhelming scores, with Smith's 22 standing out.

The visitors lead the five-Test series 2-0, winning by two wickets at Edgbaston, followed by a 43-run victory at Lord's. Pat Cummins and co. will look to seal the series this week and can become the first Aussie side since Steve Waugh's men to win the Ashes on English soil.

Poll : 0 votes