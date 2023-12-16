[Watch] Mitchell Marsh gets the massive scalp of Babar Azam after edging one to keeper on Day 3 of 1st Test against Australia

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh got the massive scalp of Babar Azam on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth to put his side in control of the game. The right-handed batter poked one outside the off-stump as the ball took the edge for keeper Alex Carey to catch, sending the seam-bowling all-rounder into jubilation.

The incident occurred in the 71st over of the innings as Pat Cummins announced a bowling change, bringing Marsh on. The right-arm seamer threatened Imam-ul-Haq, who got off strike. Babar survived only two balls from Marsh before edging a nibbling delivery to Carey for 21 off 54 deliveries.

Babar got off the mark with a sumptuous cover drive for a boundary and looked good while he was at the crease.

Pakistan started the day at 132-2, trailing by 355 runs. Pat Cummins struck off the third ball of the day, rattling the stumps of nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad for his first wicket.

Pakistan lose 2 more after Babar Azam's dismissal

Nathan Lyon has taken two wickets so far. (Credits: Twitter)

Australia's tails were up after dismissing the former Pakistan captain, and they went on to take two more in quick succession. Nathan Lyon, who dismissed Abdullah Shafique on Day 2, ended Imam-ul-Haq's resistance for 62 off 199 balls. Soon after, Mitchell Starc returned to remove Sarfraz Ahmed for a single-figure score. With Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel at the crease, the visitors were left reeling at 203-6.

Australia were bowled out for 487 on Day 2 after Marsh's swashbuckling 90, which included a brisk 90-run stand with Carey. The home side won the toss and plundered 117 in the first session on Day 1 without losing a wicket. David Warner departed for 164 as Cummins and Co. finished with 346-5 at Stumps. Pakistan's openers showed plenty of fight on Day 2, but losing four wickets in the first session on Day 3 has undone their hard work.