[Watch] Mitchell Marsh takes spectacular diving catch to end Agha Salman's spirited knock in AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed a sensational grab to help his side get the decisive wicket of Agha Salman on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The West Australian dived forward to effectively end the tourists' hopes of squaring the series ahead of the third Test.

The dismissal occurred in the 68th over of the innings as Pat Cummins brought on Mitchell Starc into the attack. The left-arm speedster delivered a bouncer and the right-hander went for the pull, but got a top edge. Marsh ran in from the third man even as the ball seemed to be dying on him. However, the 32-year-old dived forward and took the catch to send Salman packing for 50 off 70 deliveries.

Expand Tweet

The very next ball saw Starc fashion a 79-run win for Australia as he delivered another mean bouncer to Mir Hamza, who edged it and Steve Smith took another sensational diving catch. As a result, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mitchell Marsh's 96 in the 2nd innings in Perth proves decisive in Australia's victory

Mitchell Marsh (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the seam-bowling all-rounder was outstanding with the bat in both innings, scoring 41 and 96 runs to add precious runs for Australia. His knock of 96 in the second innings was especially critical as the home side were ahead by only 70 runs with six wickets in hand. He joined forces with Steve Smith and put on 153 to give Australia a sizeable 241-run lead by stumps on Day 3.

Alex Carey's 53 and some contributions from the tailenders pushed the lead past 300. Nevertheless, Pakistan batters displayed grit and threatened to chase down the target of 317 runs, especially in the final hour of Day 4. Pat Cummins, who took a fifer in the first innings, added another five to his tally to bowl the visitors out for 237.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App