[Watch] Mitchell Starc gets Glenn Phillips to break into Aussie record books, sends back Kuggeleijn with brutal yorker next ball

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc made a stunning double strike against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. The first wicket of Glenn Phillips made him the fourth-highest wicket-taker for his country and the second scalp of Scott Kuggeleijn added to the Aussies' long list of stunning yorkers to break the toes of a batter.

Phillips had come out with the score at 5-84 after Kane Williamson had just lost his wicket in his 100th Test. The former stitched a tiny partnership with Tom Blundell and when Starc came on for his second spell, Phillips tried to walk out of the crease to counter and perhaps get the boundaries going.

Starc instantly treated him with bouncers. The one on the fifth ball of the 37th over fell perfectly in the spot and cramped Phillips for room as the Kiwi tried to fend it away to deep fine leg. It took off the glove and fell straight into Alex Carey's hands.

Kuggeleijn, meanwhile, was already under pressure coming to the Test, not least because he was chosen ahead of the much-loved Neil Wagner for this series. Starc didn't want to help his cause and nailed the in-swinging yorker on the leg stump.

Kuggeleijn didn't get his bat down in time and got hit in front. The on-field umpire's finger was going up even before Starc and the Aussies completed their appeal. So, even though Kuggeleijn's review showed 'Umpire's Call' on hitting the leg-stump, he had to go.

Starc bowled a good length ball for his hat-trick ball but Matt Henry managed to keep it away.

Australia on top after Starc's strikes

Starc picked up the first wicket of the day by getting Will Young out. Josh Hazlewood then claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul before Starc came back and struck twice.

Blundell also edged one behind against Cameron Green in the next over. Although Henry and Tim Southee built a good partnership, New Zealand were all out for 162.

