[Watch] Mitchell Starc keeps his promise and gifts his boots to a young fan at MCG after victory in Boxing Day Test vs Pakistan

Ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc upholded his promise to a young kid and gave him his boots after the conclusion of the play on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At the end of the lunch break on Friday (December 29), Starc seemingly promised one of his young fans at the ground that he would gift his boots if Australia took nine wickets of Pakistan by the end of the day.

After overcoming a tough fight from the Pakistani side, Australia took all ten wickets before the conclusion of play in the day and managed to register a 79-run victory. Interestingly, Mitchell Starc took the final two wickets in consecutive balls and ended with a 4-wicket haul.

Cricket Australia gave a glimpse of the incident by sharing a video on their Instagram handle. In it, Mitchell Starc can be seen handing over his boots to the kid and also clicking pictures with him. The post was captioned:

"At the end of lunch, Mitchell Starc promised this young fan he’d give him his boots if we took nine wickets by the end of the day. We did, and Starcy delivered on his promise!"

You can watch the video below:

"The last few years this wicket has been good for us quicks"- Australia captain Pat Cummins on MCG track after win against Pakistan

At the post-match presentation, Australian skipper Pat Cummins expressed his excitement for the Boxing Day Test and was happy with the assistance offered to the pacers by the MCG track over the past few years.

He said:

"I love playing here and Boxing day is the biggest test match in the calender and in the last few years this wicket has been good for us quicks. Was a bit twitchy when they got it down to below 100 and i felt that we were a bit short perhaps.

He credited Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh for rescuing the team in the third innings and continued:

"Smudge and Marsh did really well and got us back into the game and gave us something to defend. Even at 4/16, the change room was calm and there is trust and support for each other. It's been a crazy year with lots of cricket and loads of success and the lads will look back at it as a special one."

The final Test of the series between Australia and Pakistan will commence on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

