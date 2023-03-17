[Watch] Mitchell Starc removes Virat Kohli for 4 with a searing in-swinger in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Mitchell Starc starred with the new ball for Australia in the first ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. The speedster bowled an excellent delivery to get rid of in-form batter Virat Kohli (4).

The incident took place in the fifth over when Starc bowled a full-length delivery, which hit the batters’ front pad as Kohli failed to lay his bat on the ball while playing on the leg side.

Starc pitched the ball up and got it to curl late into the right-hander. Kohli was absolutely plumb and decided against the review. Replays showed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump. Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli for the first time in an ODI.

With Kohli’s dismissal, Starc ensured that Australia fought back in the game as the hosts were reduced to 16/2 in 4.5 overs.

Virat Kohli came into the game on the back of a sublime knock in the fourth Test against Australia, scoring 186 off 364 balls, which included 15 boundaries. However, he failed to translate his form into white-ball cricket.

Mitchell Starc also got rid of Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck and Shubman Gill (20) to put Australia in the driving seat as India were reeling at 39/4 after 10.2 overs.

At the time of writing, India were 83/5 with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Australia were bundled out for 188 in 35.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for the visitors, scoring 81 off 65 balls. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each.

Mitchell Starc goes past Mitchell Johnson in the list of most wickets for Australia

With the wicket of Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc also eclipsed Mitchell Johnson (590) in the list of most international wickets for Australia.

He, however, is behind Shane Warne (999), Glenn McGrath (948) and Brett Lee (718). The left-arm pacer will now look to complete 600 wickets in the ongoing three-match ODI series in India.

