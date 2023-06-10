(Watch) Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy spotted at the stands during WTC final

Australian women's cricketer and Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy was spotted in the stands at the Kennington Oval during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Healy, who will captain Australia in the upcoming Ashes, was also seen writing something in a notebook.

Starc and Healy tied the knot in April 2016 and are often seen attending each other's games. Three years ago, the star bowler skipped a game in South Africa to attend the T20 World Cup 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between Australia and India.

Meanwhile, the left-arm speedster took a couple of wickets in the first innings of the showpiece event at the Oval. The 33-year-old took the prized wicket of Virat Kohli with a delivery that generated extra bounce. He then went on to dismiss Mohammed Shami, who edged one to Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Mitchell Starc helps Australia build a sizeable lead for fourth innings

Mitchell Starc also contributed a brisk 57-ball 41 with the bat and added 93 with keeper-batter Carey when Australia were in a spot of bother. Pat Cummins and co. started their day at 123-4, with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green at the crease.

Umesh Yadav nipped out Labuschagne in the third over of the day, while Ravindra Jadeja broke Green's 95-ball vigil a few overs before Tea. Alex Carey top-scored with 66 in the second innings as Australia declared at 270-8, setting India 444 for victory.

Australia scored 469 in their first innings, headlined by centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, while Alex Carey made an imperious 48. They later bowled India out for 296 despite a 109-run partnership between Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane as Pat Cummins took three scalps.

Australia are undoubtedly in pole position to clinch the WTC mace, having also finished as the table-toppers in the standings.

