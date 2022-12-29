WATCH: Mitchell Starc warns Theunis de Bruyn for backing up too far at the non-striker's end

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc warned South African batter Theunis de Bruyn not once but twice for strolling out of the crease at the non-striker's end before delivering the ball. The left-arm pacer also had a verbal confrontation with the right-handed batter, asking him to stay behind the crease.

The non-striker run-out has been one of the most contentious dismissals and picked up steam after India women's Deepti Sharma affected one against England's Charlie Dean in an ODI earlier this year.

While it's a legal form of dismissal, several cricketers have questioned it.

7Cricket @7Cricket



Part 2 of Starc v de Bruyn #AUSvSA "Stay in your crease, it's not that hard!"Part 2 of Starc v de Bruyn "Stay in your crease, it's not that hard!"Part 2 of Starc v de Bruyn 👀 #AUSvSA https://t.co/I6bPWXAOSX

Starc had also warned England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler in a T20I series before the T20 World Cup when the latter kept walking out of the crease. In doing so, the 32-year-old said "I'm not Deepti" and faced backlash over social media.

Earlier, the New South Wales bowler had proposed docking runs from batters' accounts to end the habit of non-strikers backing up too far.

Mitchell Starc likely to miss the third and final Test against South Africa

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Due to a finger injury sustained while fielding on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the star pacer will likely miss the final game in Sydney. The 32-year-old has been in magnificent form in Test cricket this summer.

After picking up nine wickets in two Tests against the West Indies, he snared five in Brisbane against South Africa. He had figures of 13-2-39-2 in the first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and eked out one in the second innings with a wounded finger.

While Lance Morris is likely to take Starc's spot in Sydney, the latter will hope to be fit for the four-match Test tour of India in February.

Australia currently lead the three-match series against the Proteas after a hard-fought six-wicket win in Brisbane. At the MCG, the hosts skittled Dean Elgar and Co. for 189 before declaring at 575-8, giving themselves more than two days to bowl the tourists out.

Also Read: "Virat Kohli will now constantly face pressure from others" - Sanjay Manjrekar on star batter not being included for Sri Lanka T20Is

Poll : 0 votes