Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was stunned by a mammoth six struck by all-rounder Roshon Primus in the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St.Lucia on Wednesday, August 16.

It was in the 17th over of the second innings of the clash between defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs and the home team St.Lucia Kings that the moment transpired.

Playing for the Tallawahs, Amir bowled a harmless short-of-length delivery that Primus pulled out of the ground towards the cow-corner region. The seasoned campaigner could not believe it as he watched the ball sail into the stands.

Here is a video of the maximum and Amir's reaction that followed:

Amir, the fourth leading wicket-taker last season with 16 scalps in 11 games, was carted to all parts of the ground. He finished with figures of 0/47 in his four overs and was struck for a similar six in the second ball of his next over.

Fortunately for the Tallawahs, the target proved to be a bridge too far for the Kings as they fell short by 11 runs.

Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs are off to a winning start

Brandon King led from the front in the season opener.

The Jamaica Tallawahs began the defense of their CPL title with a reasonably convincing 11-run win against the St.Lucia Kings in the season opener.

Coming off their third title a year ago, where they riled off three consecutive wins in the playoffs, the side is looking to become only the second side in league history to repeat as champions. After being asked to bat first, the Tallawahs posted a formidable 187 in their 20 overs.

They were led by the brilliance of new skipper and in-form batter Brandon King, who scored a magnificent 81 off 53 deliveries with nine 4s and three 6s. In reply, the Kings lost wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 104/5 in 14 overs.

However, a late surge by all-rounders Roshon Primus and Roston Chase gave the Tallawahs a brief scare. The duo added 61 from 29 deliveries to bring the equation to 19 needed off the final over.

Nonetheless, Pakistan pacer Salman Irshad held his nerves and cleaned up Chase off the first ball of the final over to effectively end the run chase.

King was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sparkling knock as the defending champions kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory. The opener played another match-winning knock of 85* in deciding T20I of Wrst Indies' series win against India.

They will take on the Barbados Royals in a rematch of last season's final on Sunday, August 20. Meanwhile, the St.Lucia Kings have a quick turnaround as they face off against the Barbdaos Royals at home on Thursday, August 17.