[Watch] Mohammad Amir throws the ball in frustration after grabbing Suryakumar Yadav's catch in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir threw the ball on the ground in frustration after grabbing Suryakumar Yadav's catch during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is playing host to the encounter.

After a delayed start due to inclement weather conditions, Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast conditions. The Men in Blue lost Virat Kohli in the second over. Rohit Sharma, who showed signs of promise, departed while trying to play a big shot in the third over.

Reeling at 19/2, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel stitched together a crucial partnership before the latter was dismissed. Suryakumar Yadav had another terrible outing with the bat, walking back after scoring seven off eight deliveries.

The incident took place in the 12th over of the innings when Suryakumar tried to hit one on the rise. The right-handed batter couldn't get to the pitch of the delivery, and it was an easy catch for Mohammad Amir. The left-arm pacer was animated after grabbing the catch and threw the ball to the ground in frustration.

The wicket reduced India to 89/4 as Pakistan made a strong comeback in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav also had a terrible outing against Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener. He managed only two runs before getting out. However, it didn't hurt the Men in Blue as they chased down 97 runs against Ireland.

How has Suryakumar Yadav fared against Pakistan in T20Is?

The World No. 1 T20 batter has a humiliating record against the Men in Green in the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated only 64 in five T20I matches at a paltry average of 12.85, with the highest score of 18.

Overall, he has amassed 2150 in 62 games at an average of 43.87 and a strike rate of 170.63, including four centuries and 17 fifties.

