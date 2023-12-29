[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan dismissed caught behind after the ball grazes his wristband in 2nd AUS vs PAK Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed bizarrely after he was caught behind courtesy of the ball's minute contact with his glove's wristband.

Rizwan was part of a key partnership with Salman Ali Agha in the final session of Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The pair were looking to see out the final phases of the day, leading to Australia skipper Pat Cummins introducing himself into the attack.

The middle-order pair had put on 57 runs for the sixth wicket and had brought down the distance to the target by 98 runs. In the fourth delivery of the 61st over, Rizwan looked to evade a shortish delivery by Cummins awkwardly. The ball seemed to have gone past the small gap between his bat and body, but the Australians launched a huge appeal.

On-field umpire Michael Gough remained unmoved, forcing Cummins to go for a review. Slow-motion replays suggested that the ball had some contact with the wristband on its way to the Aussie wicketkeeper. Since the on-field decision was not out, conclusive evidence was required to overturn the decision, which the hot-spot failed to provide.

However, the ultra edge showed a distinct spike when the ball hit the wristband of the glove. While Rizwan brandished the mark of the ball on his forearm, the slow motion and snicko's evidence outweighed his claims, and the player had to depart after scoring 35 runs off 62 deliveries.

Have a look at the controversial dismissal right here:

Rizwan was not pleased with the decision and walked off the field reluctantly. The wicket has brought Australia right back into the contest, and the hosts are close to sealing the series as well.

Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal leaves Pakistan on the verge of defeat

Pat Cummins has put on quite a show in the Boxing Day Test so far after making the crucial breakthrough, coupled with his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

After claiming Rizwan's wicket, the pacer struck once again to remove Aamer Jamal for a duck. As of writing, Pakistan are placed at 228-7, with Salman Ali Agha as the last recognized batter still unbeaten at one end.

The visitors are still 87 runs away from the target, and Australia have also accepted the extra half-hour of play.

