[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Dawid Malan during PAK vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan took a wonderful catch to send England opener Dawid Malan back to the pavilion during the 2023 World Cup encounter on Saturday (November 11). The two teams are squaring off in the 44th match of the 2023 World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan gave them a good start with an 82-run opening partnership in 13.3 overs. The duo started watchfully against Pakistan's new ball attack but steadily shifted gears and scored briskly.

Just as the partnership was looking threatening, Iftikhar Ahmed dismissed Dawid Malan (31) in the 14th over to give his side their first breakthrough. Malan switched his stance and tried a reverse lap. He could only get a top edge, which was grabbed safely by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

"I am under no pressure"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after a disappointing batting run in 2023 World Cup

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against England, Babar Azam was asked whether captaincy pressure has been the reason behind the lack of consistency in his batting during the World Cup so far.

Babar opined that it was not the case and opened up that he has scored a lot of runs over the past three years while captaining the side. He said:

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years and I have never felt this way. It’s just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that’s why people are saying that I am under pressure. I am under no pressure. I have been doing this for the last 2.5 or 3 years. I was the one who was performing and I was the one who was the captain. I was applying the same thing."

He continued:

"It depends how you take such thing. Everyone has their own point of view, their own way of thinking. Everyone is saying something different. He should be like this, or like that. If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me.

Do you think Babar Azam should continue as Pakistan's captain after the 2023 World Cup? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.