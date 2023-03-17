[Watch] Mohammed Shami beats Cameron Green’s outside edge to hit off stump with a peach

Mohammed Shami starred for Team India with the ball in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. The speedster dismissed Cameron Green with an excellent delivery to put India in a commanding position.

The incident took place in the 30th over when Shami bowled a straight delivery onto the stumps. Green tried to defend but the ball held its line to beat the outside edge before uprooting the stumps.

Cameron Green’s dismissal left the Aussies reeling at 174/6 in a spot of bother after 30.3 overs. Watch the clip here:

BCCI @BCCI



What a delivery THAT from Mohammad Shami



He has scalped wickets in no time!



Live - #INDvAUS

@mastercardindia CASTLED!What a delivery THAT from Mohammad ShamiHe has scalpedwickets in no time!Live - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1… CASTLED!What a delivery THAT from Mohammad Shami 🔥🔥He has scalped 3️⃣ wickets in no time!Live - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1… #INDvAUS @mastercardindia https://t.co/BymtCPAmXQ

The development came as a big breakthrough for the hosts. Green has been in superb form of late and scored an outstanding century in the fourth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mohammed Shami also removed Marcus Stonis, who was caught by Shubman Gill at first slip after being dropped during the first attempt.

Australia were eventually bundled out for 188 in 35.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for the Aussies, scoring 81 off 65 balls, with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes.

For India, Shami and Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three scalps each. Ravindra Jadeja took a couple of wickets, while Hardik Pandya returned with one scalp.

BCCI @BCCI



Australia all out for 188 runs.



#INDvAUS Mohammed Siraj picks up the final two wickets as both Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa depart for a duck.Australia all out for 188 runs. Mohammed Siraj picks up the final two wickets as both Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa depart for a duck.Australia all out for 188 runs.#INDvAUS https://t.co/Fj8MSqDLqk

Team India will now look to take an early lead in the three-match series by winning the opening game. The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Mohammed Shami continues his sublime form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Mohammed Shami continued his sublime form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil. The 32-year-old scalped three wickets in as many games against Sri Lanka and then picked up four wickets in two ODIs against New Zealand in January.

In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Shami will be critical to Team India's success heading into the ICC tournament. So far, he has scalped 162 wickets in 87 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.71.

Poll : 0 votes