[Watch] Mohammed Shami begins training ahead of India tour of South Africa

Mohammed Shami has begun training ahead of India’s tour of South Africa. The development comes weeks after the cricketer sustained an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the white-ball series in South Africa. He, however, has been included in India's squad for two Tests subject to his fitness.

On Sunday, December 9, Shami shared a video on Instagram where he was seen batting in the nets. This development comes as a positive sign for Team India as they search for their first Test series win on South African soil.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared an update on Shami’s fitness.

As per PTI, a BCCI source said:

"It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work. The national selectors wouldn't have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test.”

Mohammed Shami recently finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. The speedster scalped 24 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 5.26, including three fifers.

The Men in Blue, however, failed to cross the final hurdle against eventual champions Australia despite winning 10 games on the trot.

Paras Mhambrey lauds Mohammed Shami after 2023 World Cup heroics

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey recently lauded Mohammed Shami following the latter’s heroics in the 2023 World Cup. He called Shami an artist for his unique skillset with the ball.

Speaking to PTI, Mhambrey said:

"Well, if I tell you that coaches could create a bowler like Shami, then I would be lying. If a bowler can land it on an upright seam every time, then every other bowler in the world will be Shami.”

He added:

"It is a skill that Shami has acquired with tremendous hard work and developed himself into the bowler that he is. Bowling ball after ball on the seam and with that perfect wrist position and getting it to move either way is a rare skill set. A lot of bowlers, even if they land deliveries on the seam, will see the ball straightening up after pitching."

Touted as the Boxing Day Test, India will play their opening game against South Africa in Centurion from December 26 onwards.

