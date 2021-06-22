Watch: Mohammed Shami cleans up BJ Watling with an absolute snorter in the latter's farewell Test

Mohammed Shami has certainly spoilt the farewell party of New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who is playing his final Test. The speedster produced an absolute beauty to send Watling packing for just 1 in what could be his final Test innings.

Mohammed Shami was just a touch shorter in his length up until that point. But just then, he ensured he got the ball pretty full and it moved away just enough, squaring up Watling completely. The Kiwi keeper was in disbelief as he made his long walk back to the pavilion.

Here is the video of Mohammed Shami castling BJ Watling:

Thanks to some brilliant bowling from Mohammed Shami, India have surely won the opening session of what could be a decisive Day 5. Having picked up three wickets, Virat Kohli and his men will feel that they have their noses in front in this crucial World Test Championship (WTC) final.

With rain washing out the entire action on Day 4, the first session was going to be crucial. The pitch had quite a bit of help in it for the Indian pacers, but for the first hour they were a bit too short in their length.

Both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor had to struggle for runs in the first hour of play, but they ensured there were no wickets lost. But just when India needed some inspiration, Mohammed Shami produced the wicket of Taylor.

Drawing Taylor into a straight drive, Shami induced a false shot and Shubman Gill completed a sensational catch at mid-off. Ishant Sharma then cut short Henry Nicholls' stay at the crease as the southpaw edged one to Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon.

Watling's wicket was just the icing on the cake for the Indian team as the Kiwis now look to be in a spot of bother at 135-5, still trailing by 82 runs. Mohammed Shami has once again proved exactly how dangerous he can be once he finds his mojo. We surely have a riveting day's play ahead of us.

