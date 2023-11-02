[Watch] Mohammed Shami picks up his 3rd 5-wicket haul during IND vs SL clash & becomes India's leading wicket-taker in World Cup

Mohammed Shami continued his excellent form in the World Cup by picking up yet another five-wicket haul on Thursday (November 2) against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India batted first in the contest and notched up a massive total of 357/8 in 50 overs. Then, Jasprit Bumrah (1/8) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) stunned the Sri Lankan top-order with a sensational swing bowling display.

Shami came into the attack in the 10th over and piled on the misery of the Sri Lankans by finishing with figures of 5/18 in five overs. As a result, Sri Lanka got skittled out for 55 and lost the match by 302 runs. Shami also became India's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, overtaking Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath's tally of 44.

You can watch Mohammed Shami's fifth wicket and celebration in the video below:

"We are performing as a unit"- Mohammed Shami after India's thumping win vs Sri Lanka

Mohammed Shami deservingly received the Player of the Match award for his five-wicket haul after India's clinical win against Sri Lanka. He reflected on his spell at the post-match presentation and said:

"Firstly I want to thank the Almighty. The hard work we are putting in, that's why you are able to see that 'toofan' (thunder). We are performing as a unit. I always try to bowl in the right areas and stay in good rhythm. I focus on the right lengths and am getting the right results too. It is tough but I'll say it again that your rhythm has to be good."

Shami further continued:

"Especially in white ball cricket you have to bowl the right areas if you get help off the wicket. There's no rocket science - just recovering well, eating well and trying to keep my mind as free as possible. Most importantly, the support that the fans give us all over India. Even when we go abroad the kind of support from the Indian fans. Thanks to all, please keep supporting us this same way."