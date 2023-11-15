[Watch] Mohammed Shami provides double strike to send Kiwi openers packing in IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal clash

Mohammed Shami once again provided a double strike in the 2023 World Cup, this time against New Zealand in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

The speedster provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway (13) caught behind for the Men in Blue, thanks to a stunning catch from wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Shami then sent back Rachin Ravindra (13), one of the leading run-scorers, in what looked like a replay of the first dismissal.

Conway’s dismissal took place in the sixth over of the BlackCaps' run-chase. Shami bowled a fuller length, and Conway went for a drive but edged it to the keeper, who dived to his left to complete a superb low catch. The left-handed batter didn’t use his feet to his advantage as he fell prey to Shami, who dismissed him thrice in four games during the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Ravindra’s wicket fell in the eighth over of the Kiwi innings. Shami bowled outside the off-stump and the batter pushed at it. The ball flew low to the keeper. This lack-of-feet moments resulted in both wickets.

With the dismissal, India reduced New Zealand to 39/2 after 7.4 overs.

Shami is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament despite being benched for the first four games. The 33-year-old picked up 16 wickets in five matches during the league stage. He bagged a fifer in his first game of the 2023 World Cup, which coincidentally came against New Zealand. India won that game by four wickets.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's tons help India set 398 target for NZ before Shami's exploits

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post 397/4 in their allotted 50 overs. Kohli, who smashed his record 50th ODI century, scored 117 runs off 113 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Iyer slammed 105 off 70 deliveries, comprising eight maximums and four boundaries.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma provided a flying start, scoring 47 off 29, including four sixes and as many boundaries. Gill, who was retired hurt, hit an unbeaten 80 off 66, including three sixes and eight boundaries. KL Rahul also stayed unbeaten on 39 off 20, including two sixes and five boundaries to take India closer to 400.

Tim Southee emerged as the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, finishing with figures of 3/100, while Trent Boult took a lone wicket.