[Watch] Mohammed Shami starts off with double-wicket maiden in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball in the 2023 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, November 2.

The speedster began the proceedings with the ball with a double-wicket maiden to continue his dream run in the ongoing World Cup. He joined the party after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah reduced Lanka to 3/4 in just 3.1 overs.

The incident took place in the 10th over of Sri Lanka’s run-chase. Shami first sent back Charith Asalanka (1 off 24), thanks to a brilliant catch from Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. The pacer dismissed Dushan Hemantha for a golden duck to leave Lanka reeling at 14-6 after 9.4 overs.

Shami, though, missed out on a chance to complete his hat-trick once again in the tournament. For the unversed, he is only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the ODI World Cup (2019) after Chetan Chauhan (1987).

Watch Mohammed Shami’s carnage with the ball below:

Shami soon sent back Dushmantha Chameera (six-ball duck) to increase his tally to three wickets thanks to a successful review from wicketkeeper KL Rahul. The speedster continued his carnage with the ball, cleaning up Angelo Mathews (12 off 25). He has now equaled Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath for the most wickets by an Indian in the World Cup, reducing Lanka to 29/8 after 13.1 overs.

The UP-born cricketer recently scalped a fifer against New Zealand and then followed it up with four scalps against England. India won the matches by four wickets and 100 runs, respectively. Surprisingly, he warmed the bench during the first four matches.

Indian bowlers dominate Sri Lanka in World Cup fixture

India dominated Sri Lanka with the ball in the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Blue are looking to stretch their unbeaten streak to seven games. A win will also guarantee them a place in the semifinal.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough for the hosts by taking a first-ball wicket to dismiss Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka (golden duck).

Mohammed Siraj then destroyed the top order with three quick wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne (golden duck), Sadeera Samarawickrama (four-ball duck), and skipper Kusal Mendis (1 off 10) in a flash.

Asked to bat first, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill starred with the bat as India posted 357/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Gill smashed run-a-ball 92, including two sixes and 11 fours. Meanwhile, Kohli and Iyer hit 88 (94) and 82 (56), respectively.

Dilshan Madushanka starred with the ball for Sri Lanka, finishing with a five-wicket haul (5/80), while Dushmantha Chameera picked up one wicket.

Follow the IND vs SL 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.