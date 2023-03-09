[Watch] Mohammed Shami strikes as Marnus Labuschagne hits back onto the stumps in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Marnus Labuschagne cheaply on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9.

The incident took place in the 23rd over off Shami’s bowling when Labuschagne dragged the ball onto the stumps. The ball nipped back in from the back of a length and kept low. The right-hander was caught inside the crease as he tried to punch it through the off-side.

The 28-year-old got a thick inside edge as the ball crashed onto the stumps, leaving Australia at 72/2.

BCCI @BCCI



sends back Labuschagne to scalp the second wicket for



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…



#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia 𝐓.𝐈.𝐌.𝐁.𝐄.𝐑 @MdShami11 sends back Labuschagne to scalp the second wicket for #TeamIndia Follow the match 𝐓.𝐈.𝐌.𝐁.𝐄.𝐑 🔥@MdShami11 sends back Labuschagne to scalp the second wicket for #TeamIndia 👌Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/LT3ao2kFBk

Labuschagne once again failed to score big in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. So far, he has scored just 181 runs in his seven innings, which didn’t include a single half-century.

Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Travis Head (32) to provide India with their first breakthrough. At lunch on Day 1, Australia are 75/2 after 29 overs.

Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith won the toss as Australia decided to bat in the fourth Test on Thursday. The visitors made no changes to their playing XI after winning the third Test by nine wickets in Indore.

Speaking at the toss, Smith said:

"We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week.”

Meanwhile, Team India rested Mohammed Siraj, who was replaced by Mohammed Shami. Indian captain Rohit Sharma said:

"We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days."

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Nathan Lyon.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes