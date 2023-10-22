[Watch] Mohammed Shami takes first-ball wicket on his comeback in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Mohammed Shami made a quick impact on his comeback match in the 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

That came after the 33-year-old was benched for the first four games in the marquee ICC event. The speedster dismissed Will Young, who chopped onto the stumps. The opener departed for 17 off 27 balls, including three boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the ninth over of the Blackcaps' innings. Shami bowled a length ball that got extra bounce onto the off-stump. Young tried to cut the delivery but didn't get enough room for it and ended up dragging it onto the stumps.

With the wicket, the hosts reduced the Kiwis to 19/2 after 8.1 overs.

With the wicket, Shami also eclipsed Anil Kumble (31) in the list of most wickets in the World Cup. The speedster, though, is still behind Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan (44 wickets apiece).

Shami recently took a fifer against Australia in the bilateral ODI series last month. In 2023, he has already picked up 20 wickets in 13 matches so far.

New Zealand openers back in the hut as India opt to bowl in World Cup match

India made a promising start after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the World Cup match. Before Shami’s wicket, Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough to dismiss Devon Conway for a duck, thanks to a stunning catch from Shreyas Iyer.

The Men in Blue have made two changes in the playing XI. Shami replaced Shardul Thakur, while Suryakumar Yadav replaced Hardik Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury in the last match against Bangladesh.

New Zealand, on the other hand, fielded the same XI after their 149-run win against Afghanistan.

The two teams are coming on the back of four consecutive wins in the marquee ICC tournament. However, the Blackcaps are placed atop the points table due to a better Net Run Rate.

India won their last match against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup in 2003. They trail 3-5 versus the Kiwis in the ICC events.

