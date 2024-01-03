[Watch] Mohammed Siraj draws first blood as Yashasvi Jaiswal takes sensational catch to dismiss Aiden Markram in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj, just like the first Test, got India off to a great start with the ball in Cape Town by dismissing Aiden Markram for just 2 (10). It was a fine catch by young Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slip cordon, showing his potential to be a mainstay going forward in that area.

Siraj backed up the great start from Jasprit Bumrah with the right line and length and got a delivery to straighten from good length. Markram played the line once again like in Centurion and ended up getting an edge.

The ball seemed to be dying towards the third slip, but Yashasvi Jaiswal did a great job of moving swiftly to his left and getting both hands low in time to take that catch. It was just the perfect start India were hoping for and the youngster was understandably ecstatic.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Mohammed Siraj puts icing on the cake with Elgar's wicket

Dean Elgar was a thorn in India's side in the previous game and the visitors were guilty of giving him freebies to settle down. However, they seemed to have learned from their mistakes as India were bang on the money right from the get-go in Cape Town.

Having already survived two close calls in terms of the ball just evading the fielders, Elgar was finally dismissed at 4 (15) as he chopped one onto his stumps while trying to cut a delivery from Mohammed Siraj. The pacer was fired up after the wicket and understandably so given how badly the visitors needed to strike early after losing the toss.

The Proteas have already lost four wickets at the time of writing, with Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi also departing with just 15 runs on the board. India will be thrilled to have gotten off to such a start and will want to strengthen their stranglehold.

