[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj engages in a friendly banter with Team Indian batting coach after winning the Test series against Bangladesh

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj indulged in friendly banter with batting coach Vikram Rathour after they won the Test series against Bangladesh on Sunday, December 25 in Dhaka.

Chasing 145 in the final innings of the second Test, Men in Blue were in all sorts of trouble at one stage as they dug themselves a hole with 74/7 on the board, staring towards a potential defeat.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on a rampage again, having picked up a 5-wicket haul in the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) played magnificent knocks under pressure and eventually took their side home.

Although Mohammed Siraj scalped only six wickets across two games, he was always on hand to produce a breakthrough when his side needed it the most and played a role in the victorious campaign.

After the conclusion of the match, when all of Team India's players and support staff members were on the ground, Siraj and Vikram Rathour seemed to be involved in a fun-filled banter. Even Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill exchanged laughs in the background. A cricket fan gave a glimpse of all this by sharing a clip on Twitter.

You can watch it below:

"Siraj is still learning and Umesh has comeback after a long time and bowled brilliantly"- KL Rahul on the performances of pacers in the Test series vs Bangladesh

Team India's stand-in captain KL Rahul hailed his side's bowling attack, which has been performing consistently over the past few years across different conditions. He reserved special praise for the fast bowlers and mentioned that high-quality spinners are always at India's disposal.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the second Test against Bangladesh, Rahul said:

"Whatever countries we have gone, we have won and that shows how we groomed the fast bowlers. The spinners are always there Siraj is still learning and Umesh has comeback after a long time and bowled brilliantly."

On the tense moments during the chase in the fourth innings, he added:

"We never thought it was going to be a cakewalk. They made us work hard in both innings. At 77-7, we lost more wickets than we would've liked but we will address it in a different way when we face the same situation again and come up with different answers."

Team India's next assignment in Test cricket is the Border-Gavaskar series at home against Australia in February.

