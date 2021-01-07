Watch: Mohammed Siraj can't hold his tears during the national anthem, Wasim Jaffer reacts

Tears rolled down the cheeks of Mohammed Siraj during the Indian national anthem before the start of the third Test against Australia.

In the poignant video uploaded by cricket.com.au, Siraj could be seen wiping his tears at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It has been an emotional series for the Hyderabad pacer. He had lost his father while on the tour and hasn't been able to return home. He had even remarked that his father dreamed of him representing the country.

Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, has risen to the occasion in the series. The 26-year-old had Mohammed Shami's colossal shoes to fill in his maiden game and he managed that to perfection. In 36.3 overs, he took five crucial wickets for the visitors at an average of just over 15.

In the Sydney Test as well, it was Mohammed Siraj who opened the account for India by scalping the prized wicket of David Warner with a widish delivery. Warner, looking to show some intent, went with hard hands on the ball and was caught at the first slip by Cheteshwar Pujara.

🤫🤫🤫



Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner...



He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors.



He even got a bit of a send-off 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

Wasim Jaffer reacts to Mohammed Siraj's emotional moment during the Indian national anthem

Former India opener, Wasim Jaffer also reacted to the incident. Quoting former India captain MS Dhoni, Jaffer tweeted that there's no better motivation than playing for the country.

"Even if there's little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said "You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country," said Jaffer.

Advertisement

Tim Paine won the toss in Sydney and opted to bat first. Marnus Labuschagne and debutant Will Puvosci have some rebuilding to do. However, the Sydney pitch is flat enough to help their progress.

India will look up to their senior bowlers to trouble the Australians, but Mohammed Siraj and debutant Navdeep Saini's support will be integral to the cause.