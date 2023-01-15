[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj runs out Chamika Karunaratne with brilliant presence of mind during 3rd IND vs SL ODI

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for Team India in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. He ran out Chamika Karunaratne with brilliant game awareness.

The incident took place in the 12th over when Karunaratne solidly defended one straight to the bowler. He was impressed with his shot-making, but Siraj immediately picked up the ball on his follow-through and threw it back at the stumps.

The batter was caught off guard and was shell-shocked to find his feet outside the crease. Watch the dismissal below:

Mohammed Siraj also picked up four wickets in his seven overs at the time of writing this story, leaving the Lankans in tatters at 48/6 in 14 overs.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries as Team India posted a mammoth 390/5 in their allotted 50 overs.

While Kohli scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, Gill chipped in with 116 off 97 deliveries. Together, the duo smashed 10 sixes and 27 boundaries. India captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer scored 42 and 38 runs, respectively.

Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha scalped two wickets each for Sri Lanka, while Chamika Karunaratne bagged a solitary wicket.

Irfan Pathan backs Mohammed Siraj for the 2023 ODI World Cup

BCCI @BCCI



gets his FOURTH wicket with a beauty of a delivery!



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R……



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @mastercardindia Another one bites the dust! @mdsirajofficial gets his FOURTH wicket with a beauty of a delivery!Follow the match Another one bites the dust! 🔥@mdsirajofficial gets his FOURTH wicket with a beauty of a delivery!Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R…… #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @mastercardindia https://t.co/VmLaxzxa99

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has backed Mohammad Siraj to be picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Speaking recently on Star Sports, Pathan said:

“From the 50-over World Cup’s perspective, Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten because he is performing regularly."

He continued:

"It is not about this series only, you are regularly seeing that Siraj is giving breakthroughs with the new ball in every series India are playing. He is moving the ball both ways, bowling fast and improving his level."

Siraj had earlier finished with figures of 2/30 and 3/30 in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, which India won by 67 runs and four wickets, respectively.

The Men in Blue will next host New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs - which start in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes