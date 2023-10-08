[Watch] Mohammed Siraj’s nervous reaction as Virat Kohli survives on 12 in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Virat Kohli got an early life in the 2023 World Cup match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. The right-handed batter got dropped by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood on the score of 12.

The drop took place in the eighth over of India’s run chase. Hazlewood bowled a short-length delivery and Kohli top-edged it. The ball landed between him and Marsh, who was running in from mid-wicket. Marsh got the ball but dropped it at the last minute due to hesitation as the wicketkeeper Alex Carey also came running forward to take the catch.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Mohammed Siraj, who shares a great camaraderie with Kohli, can be nervous as the latter survived the catch-out. ICC captioned the Instagram post:

“Huge moment! Marsh drops Kohli on 12.”

Watch Virat Kohli's early reprieve below:

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recover India from early blows

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recovered India from an early scare against Australia in the World Cup match.

That came after India captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer departed without scoring.

Mitchell Starc produced the first breakthrough for Australia as Kishan was caught in the slips. Hazlewood then picked up two wickets in the same over, dismissing Rohit lbw caught, while Iyer caught out to David Warner at the cover. With early blows, Australia left the hosts reeling at 2/3 after two overs.

At the time of writing, India were 100/3 after 25.3 overs, with Kohli (50 off 75) and Rahul (47 off 68) at the crease.

Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 199 in 49.3 overs. Steve Smith and David Warner chipped in with scores of 46 (71) and 41 (52), respectively. Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 28 (35) and 27 (41), respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 3/28, while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets apiece. Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya settled for one wicket apiece.

