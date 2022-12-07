[Watch] Mohammed Siraj sledges Najmul Hossain Shanto in IND vs BAN 2022 2nd ODI

Mohammed Siraj bowled a fiery spell in the powerplay overs of the ongoing second ODI match between India and Bangladesh. The Indian fast bowler dismissed both the Bangladeshi openers and also sledged the number three batter Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The sledging incident took place during the eighth over of the Bangladeshi innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a four on the first ball of the over. Mohammed Siraj then bowled two dot deliveries. The fourth delivery was a jaffa which beat Shanto all ends up.

After that ball, Siraj went closer to the batter and said a few words to him. The conversation was not caught on stump mic, but it looked like Shanto did not care to reply to the Indian fast bowler. On the next ball, Shanto stepped out of his crease and smashed a boundary.

You can watch the video of Mohammed Siraj sledging Najmul Hossain Shanto right here:

Mohammed Siraj gave India the upper hand in the powerplay of the 1st innings

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Home captain Litton Das opined that the pitch would get tougher to bat on as the match progresses, which was why he elected to bat first.

The Indian seamers did not allow any easy runs to the Bangladesh players in the powerplay. Although only two fielders were standing outside the 30-yard circle, Bangladesh managed 44 runs in the first 10 overs. The team's two openers - Litton Das and Anamul Haque - were back in the hut, courtesy of Siraj.

The Indian fast bowler trapped Haque in front of his stumps and then rattled Das' stumps with a fantastic delivery. Bangladesh are 66/3 after 16.5 overs.

You can follow the live scorecard of the India vs Bangladesh match here.

