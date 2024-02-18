[Watch] Moment of brilliance from Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel sees Ben Duckett back in the shed on Day 4 of 3rd Test against England

India got off to the best possible start in the fourth innings of the ongoing Test against England in Rajkot as the dangerous Ben Duckett had to walk back to the pavilion for just 4(15) due to an unnecessary run-out.

Duckett tucked a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah towards short mid-wicket and tried to scamper for a single. Zak Crawley sent Duckett back, but the southpaw was caught ball-watching and was a bit late to pick the non-striker's call.

Mohammed Siraj charged towards the ball and it seemed like Ben Duckett had given up on his way back to the striker's end. While Siraj couldn't get the direct hit, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel charged towards the stumps, collected the throw with his hands pretty low and took the bails off.

While it looked easier in slow motion, Jurel was quick enough in real time and had great game awareness to ensure he rushed towards the striker's end before Duckett could get back.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Duckett had scored a fantastic 153 in the first innings and the hosts must have known they needed to dismiss the southpaw early. The pressure applied early on might have forced the southpaw to look to rotate the strike with the risky single.

India right on top after piling misery on the visitors

Already 322 runs ahead at the start of play on Day 4, India would have been keen to bat England out of the Test match. While Shubman Gill was unfortunately run out for 91, Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured that he converted his hundred into yet another big score, bringing up his second double-ton in the series.

Sarfaraz Khan was once again at his menacing best with a well-made 68* as the hosts declared at 430/4 and set a mammoth 557 target for the visitors. At the time of writing, Ben Stokes and co. have already lost four wickets and are trying to absorb waves of relentless pressure from the Indian bowlers.

