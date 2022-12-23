[WATCH] Mominul Haque takes a sharp catch at forward short-leg to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque took a stunning reflex catch at forward short-leg to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 2 of the second Test in Dhaka on Friday, December 23.

Starting the day at 19/0, India lost stand-in skipper KL Rahul early to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Shubman Gill also followed suit soon to leave the tourists reeling at 38/2.

Pujara and Virat Kohli then stitched together a steady partnership to bail India out of danger. They added 34 runs for the third wicket before Pujara perished off Taijul's bowling.

It was a full delivery from the left-arm spinner and the Indian batter nudged it to the forward short-leg fielder. Mominul showed great reflexes to pluck the catch. Pujara held onto his ground, thinking that it wasn't taken cleanly but replays clearly showed that the Bangladesh fielder had his fingers beneath the ball.

Pujara, who scored a fine century in the first Test in Chattogram, failed to convert his start this time around as he perished after a well-made 24 off 55 deliveries.

Watch the clip here:

The visitors had to survive a tricky period as they approached Lunch on Day 2. Rishabh Pant survived a wicket scare, while Kohli escaped a runout chance as India went to the break at 86/3. They still trail by 141 runs in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the 8th Indian to score 7000 Test runs

Cheteshwar Pujara became the eighth Indian batter to score 7000 Test runs on Friday. He is playing his 98th Test, having made his red-ball debut for India against Australia in Bengaluru back in October 2010.

The Saurashtra-born batter achieved the landmark in the 19th over of India’s first innings in Dhaka when he swept Shakib Al Hasan for three runs.

Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13265 runs), Sunil Gavaskar (10122 runs), VVS Laxman (8781 runs), Virender Sehwag (8503), Virat Kohli (8108) and Sourav Ganguly (7212) are ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara on the list of Indian batters with the most runs.

