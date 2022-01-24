Watch: Monty Panesar teaches Yusuf Pathan shoulder exercises in the gym during Legends League Cricket 2022

Former England spinner Monty Panesar was recently spotted instructing ex-India batter Yusuf Pathan in the gym. The two players are currently part of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022.

Panesar took to his social media handles to share a video in which Pathan was seen performing exercises with a dumbbell to improve shoulder stability and mobility.

"Teaching Yusuf Pathan some shoulder exercises," Panesar captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Pathan dazzled viewers with his swashbuckling batting in the opening encounter of Legends League Cricket 2022.

The right-handed batter slammed 80 runs from just 40 deliveries and was instrumental in the India Majarajas securing a stunning six-wicket win over the Asia Lions.

Panesar, on the other hand, had an ordinary outing in the World Giants' first game of the season. The left-arm spinner conceded 23 runs from his two overs and managed to pick up just a solitary wicket.

He was benched for the team's subsequent clash against Asia Lions.

India Maharajas to take on Asia Lions in the 4th match of Legends League Cricket 2022

The India Maharajas will be seen in action on Monday, January 24. They are slated to take on the Asia Lions in the fourth league fixture of Legends League Cricket 2022.

The contest will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

All three teams have a single win to their name at this juncture. The India Maharajas occupy top place in the points table with a net run-rate of 0.160. The Asia Lions are placed second with a net run-rate of -0.042.

The upcoming clash between the two sides promises to be a high-octane one as they look to go all guns blazing to secure two crucial points. The winner of this match will also claim the top spot in the standings.

The India Maharajas are coming into the contest on the back of a three-wicket loss to the World Giants and will be keen to get back to winning ways with an improved performance.

