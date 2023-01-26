[WATCH] MS Dhoni makes a surprise visit to Team India in dressing room ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Ranchi 

Former India captain MS Dhoni visited Team India during a practice session at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in his hometown Ranchi on Thursday, January 26. The venue will host the first T20I between India and New Zealand on Friday, January 27.

The Indian cricket team uploaded a video to Instagram, where Dhoni can be seen enjoying coconut water while meeting Indian players in the dressing room. The caption read:

“Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi.”

After registering a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the ODI series, the hosts will look to start the T20I series on a winning note.

Hardik Pandya and Co. recently guided the Men in Blue to a 2-1 win against Sri Lanka. He also helped Team India win the T20I series 1-0 in New Zealand last year.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

MS Dhoni to lead CSK once again in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni will once again lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was reinstated as skipper after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the captaincy mid-season last year.

The franchise will look to win their fifth trophy and give Dhoni a winning tribute in his last IPL season.

At an event last year, Dhoni assured fans that he would play his last T20 in Chennai. He said:

"I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in the next five years' time, we don't really know."

CSK squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes