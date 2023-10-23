[Watch] “Mujhe milega” - Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have some fun banter over “fielder of the match” medal during press conference

Team India pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj engaged in some banter over the “fielder of the match” medal in the midst of a press conference after the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match. While answering a question related to the medal, Shami turned around to Siraj [who was standing nearby] and asked if he [Shami] would win the medal. Siraj joked that, “I will get it”.

Shami was the Player of the Match for his brilliant figures of 5/54 in the match against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Courtesy of the fast bowler’s performance, the Kiwis were held to 273, a total India chased down in 48 overs, with four wickets in hand.

At a post-match press conference, Shami was asked about the camaraderie in the team as well as the competition among players to win the fielder of the match medal. While responding to the query, he suddenly looked towards Siraj and asked:

“Milega bhai? [Will I get it?]”

The fast bowler cheekily responded:

“Mujhe milega. [I will get it.]”

For the record, Shreyas Iyer won the fielder of the match award for his brilliant catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Devon Conway for a duck off Siraj’s bowling.

On a serious note, Shami admitted that the atmosphere in the team is really good, something which is very important for the side to flourish. He stated:

“When you talk about bonding, it’s very important. We have repeated it so many times that you should always play as a unit. As far as enjoying is concerned, I have told you before, that if you enjoy the success of others, you will get better results. And the medal of the dressing room as well, I believe we will get one today as well.”

While Shreyas won the fielder of the match medal, India did not have a good day in the field on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah dropped sitters, while KL Rahul could not latch on to a tough chance.

“Did you get the result of whose pace attack is good?” - Shami on battle of “best” bowling attacks

The India vs New Zealand clash was being billed as the battle of the two best pace bowling attacks in the 2023 World Cup - India having Bumrah, Siraj and Shami and New Zealand with Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson in their ranks. Asked about the contest, Shami cheekily replied:

“Did you get the result of whose pace attack is good, whose spinner attack is good? The results are in front of you. When the top two teams of the tournament are playing, previous results don’t matter. Their game on the day is what matters.”

While Shami claimed a five-for, Siraj and Bumrah chipped in with a wicket each. For New Zealand, Ferguson picked up 2/63 from eight overs, while Boult and Henry claimed one scalp each.