[Watch] Murali Vijay engages in an argument with crowd as they chant Dinesh Karthik's name during TNPL match

Veteran cricketer Murali Vijay was involved in an exchange with fans after they chanted Dinesh Karthik's name during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) game. The incident took place during a match between the Ruby Tricky Warriors and the Madhurai Panthers on Sunday (July 24).

Incidentally, fans started chanting Dinesh Karthik's name while Vijay was fielding on the boundary. The right-handed opener felt a little uncomfortable with the turn of events given that he has a history with Karthik. Vijay is currently married to Karthik's ex-wife Nikita Vanjara.

Vijay, who was on the ground as a substitute fielder, was initially seen pleading in front of fans to stop the chants before entering into an altercation with them. The veteran cricketer crossed the advertising banners and was seen having a heated exchange before security guards intervened.

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, the Trichy Warriors didn't have a good game and were bundled out for 100 in pursuit of 136 runs at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. Jagatheesan Kousik starred with the ball for Madurai, returning with figures of 4/15 to derail the Warriors.

Dinesh Karthik joins Team India ahead T20Is against West Indies

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik along with other teammates have checked in to the team hotel ahead of the five-match T20I series against West Indies. The series will get underway on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Karthik recently made a comeback to the national side after a superlative campaign in IPL 2022. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer made some useful contributions in the lower order, finishing with 330 runs in 16 matches.

BCCI @BCCI



The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.



#WIvIND #TeamIndia The T20I squad members have arrived here in TrinidadThe 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29. The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋 The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/pZLECGOtUu

The right-handed batter has had decent returns since his return to the Indian team. He will hope to keep up the good work as he eyes a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far