[WATCH] Mustafizur Rahman stumbles over in ugly fashion after Joe Root backs away at the last second in 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman sustained a hard fall during his follow-through after England batter Joe Root pulled away from his stance at the last possible second. The incident happened during the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage match between the two teams in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

Right when Mustafizur was steaming in to begin the 23rd over of the innings, Root, who was apparently not ready to face the delivery, backed out. The pacer was close to his release point at the crease and faced some difficulty trying to halt himself during his follow-through.

All of the momentum worked against Mustafizur and his legs clipped each other while was trying to stop himself, and he fell face-first onto the pitch. It did not look good for either his knee or his ankle, and the medical staff tended to his case immediately.

The fast bowler stretched his knee on a few occasions and walked gingerly after standing up, but luckily the fall did not result in any major damage. He proceeded to bowl at full intensity right away much to Bangladesh's relief.

Watch the unfortunate incident right here:

Bangladesh have not been in the contest ever since electing to bowl first. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side were blown by a dominant opening partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, and are currently in search of wickets in the middle overs of the innings.

The left-arm pacer has been far from his best in the ongoing clash against England. He got marginal swing with the new ball, and he stuck with his strength to bowl cutters and off-pace deliveries. However, even that has not yielded any result for him so far.

Mustafizur Rahman has bowled seven overs in the innings so far, conceding 43 runs at an economy of 6.14.

As of writing, England are comfortably placed at 165-1 after 27 overs. Dawid Malan is inching towards a hundred, while Joe Root has settled in well after coming into bat following Jonny Bairstow's (52) dismissal by Shakib Al Hasan.

Teams are already aware of the injury concerns that the 'average' rated Dharamshala outfield brings with it. England skipper Jos Buttler had expressed concern over the quality of the turf, which was on show during Bangladesh's win over Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.