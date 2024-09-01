[Watch] Mysore Warriors’ Karun Nair smashes a brilliant fifty in the final of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 

Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair continued his impressive form by scoring his fifth half-century of the season in the final of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 against the Bengaluru Blasters. The match was held on Sunday, September 1, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Blasters' captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mysore lost opener Karthik CA for 3 runs early on. Karun Nair, batting at No. 3, forged an 81-run partnership off 58 balls for the second wicket with SU Karthik, who made a solid 71 off 44 balls with seven fours and three sixes before being dismissed.

Nair scored 66 off 45 balls, featuring six boundaries and three sixes. He concluded the tournament as the leading run-scorer, accumulating 560 runs in 12 innings, including five fifties and one century.

Trending

Here’s the video of Nair’s innings:

Expand Tweet

In the closing stages, Manoj Bhandage delivered a brilliant cameo, scoring 44 off just 13 balls with two boundaries and five sixes. His performance helped Mysore reach 207-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Vidyadhar Patil led the way with the ball as the Mysore Warriors won the tournament

Chasing a target of 208, the Bengaluru Blasters lost their captain, Mayank Agarwal, for just six in the first over, dismissed by Vidyadhar Patil. The 23-year-old pacer struck again in his second over, removing Bhuvan Raju for one.

While opener LR Chethan continued to score from one end, Mysore’s bowlers consistently took wickets from the other end. Middle-order batter Shivkumar Rakshith and Shubhang Hegde were dismissed for five runs each, and Suraj Ahuja contributed only eight.

Chethan scored 51 off 32 balls, hitting three boundaries and four sixes. Despite his efforts, the Blasters struggled, finding themselves at 105-6 after 15 overs. In the final overs, Kranthi Kumar remained unbeaten on 39 off 21 balls, but it wasn’t enough. Bengaluru ended their innings at 162 runs, falling short by 45 runs.

Vidyadhar Patil was the standout performer, taking three wickets for just 19 runs in his four-over spell, leading the Mysore Warriors to victory in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️